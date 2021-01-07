Stephens Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $32.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

CHUY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $559.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 453,311 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $714,000.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

