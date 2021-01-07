Stephens Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $24.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.25. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

