Stephens Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,265.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,326.78.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,343.41 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,435.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,341.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,245.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 132.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

