Stipend (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $381.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $324,290.56 and approximately $381.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.83 or 0.99392126 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00249118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00416051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00147216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

