Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $282.50

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 4961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.41).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STCK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) news, insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

