Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Otonomy Put Options (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,778 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,803% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

OTIC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $282.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

