Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Keurig Dr Pepper Put Options (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 14,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,850% compared to the average daily volume of 291 put options.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

