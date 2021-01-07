Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Univar Solutions Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 814,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 24,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,018.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

