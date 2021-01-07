StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.02

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $20.31. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 13,891 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $130.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

