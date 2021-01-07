Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Achieves $77.32 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Storj has a total market cap of $77.32 million and $35.52 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,907,654 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.