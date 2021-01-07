Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Shares Down 3.1%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.