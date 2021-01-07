StormX (STMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.45 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

