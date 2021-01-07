STPT (STPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

