STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Reaches $50,811.67

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $50,811.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

