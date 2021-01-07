Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRA. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $91.70 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

