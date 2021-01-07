Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.77 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001330 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

