Streamr DATAcoin Market Cap Achieves $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, BitForex and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinone, Binance, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

