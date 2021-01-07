Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $91.37 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $27.89 or 0.00070591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $52,772.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

