StrongHands Hits 1-Day Volume of $711.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Coindeal, STEX and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a market cap of $444,661.33 and $711.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,287,948,566 coins and its circulating supply is 16,874,754,212 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, STEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

