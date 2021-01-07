Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.82

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and traded as high as $18.85. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 954 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

