Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Summit Financial Group worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.51. 32,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $305.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

