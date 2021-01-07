Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,552 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $16,101,000.

VEU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,737. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

