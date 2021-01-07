Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,397,805. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $315.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

