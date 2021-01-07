Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,705 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 9,798,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,098,000 after buying an additional 1,458,026 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 154,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,838,868. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39.

