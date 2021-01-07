Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $8.93. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 24,744 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $909.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

