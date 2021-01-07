Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.20. 1,182,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,216,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

