SUN Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00017711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and $67.74 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00111510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00449939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00242687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056920 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

