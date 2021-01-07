SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.86

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 130209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,559.78 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $143,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

