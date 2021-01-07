Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.88 and last traded at $90.92. Approximately 9,405,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,593,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,090.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 521,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $37,648,922.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,902,386 shares of company stock worth $322,583,779. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

