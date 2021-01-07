Super Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00031194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002557 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

