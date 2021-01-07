Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

SURF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

