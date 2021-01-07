SuRo Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,477 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average volume of 221 put options.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $263.86 million, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.55%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 17,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

