Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.59

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 608225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

SUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Suzano in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 61.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

