SVB Leerink Raises Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

RDUS stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $22.09.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

