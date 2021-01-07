Swarm City Achieves Market Cap of $146,018.71 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $146,018.71 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

SWT is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

