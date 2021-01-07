Swarm Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.19 million and $902.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.