SwftCoin Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.94 or 0.02658465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012605 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

