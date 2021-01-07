SwftCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.26 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00313317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.26 or 0.02810387 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013252 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.