Swipe Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $73.10 million and approximately $80.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

