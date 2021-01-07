Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Up 5.4%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. 1,943,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,466,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,585. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Switch by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 647,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

