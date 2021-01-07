Switch Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $250,091.41 and approximately $141,821.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00028751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001402 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002799 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.