Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Trading Up 5.7%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $39.90. Approximately 3,007,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,859,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Switchback Energy Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.