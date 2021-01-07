Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.00

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.20), with a volume of 2254174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.42.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 213,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £119,700 ($156,388.82).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

