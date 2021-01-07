Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.16

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and traded as high as $132.21. Symrise shares last traded at $132.21, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Symrise alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.