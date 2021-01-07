Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.91

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and traded as high as $159.60. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 610,615 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.71. The stock has a market cap of £294.35 million and a PE ratio of -30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

