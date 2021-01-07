SyncFab Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00296347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.49 or 0.02758944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

