Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

SNV stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

