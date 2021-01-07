Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 21.4%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price traded down 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 19,342,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 109,196,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

