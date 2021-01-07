Synthetix One Day Volume Reaches $183.70 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $183.70 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.