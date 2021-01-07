Syntropy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $67.42 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

